Eat a free taco in Rittenhouse tomorrow

If you love tacos, this weekend was made for you as Revolution Taco celebrates their second birthday in Rittenhouse in style with freebies and food specials that will have you going, “loca, loca, loca.”

The action begins on Friday, Feb. 23 with a free anniversary Buffalo Fried Chicken taco being offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — no purchase required. What’s more, throughout the rest of the weekend, you can feast on a $2 menu to celebrate their two years in the neighborhood.

Options include buffalo fried chicken tacos (twice fried chicken with homemade buffalo sauce , pickled celery and danish blue cheese sauce), Cuban empanadas (Homemade ham, garlic roast pork and Swiss cheese), sea salt chocolate fudge brownies (yum!) and housemade chips and salsa.

Feeling thirsty? Bring your own tequila to add to their mango pineapple housemade margarita mixer for only $2.00.



Revolution Taco began as a food truck, founded by business partners Carolyn Nguyen and Michael Sultan, that transitioned to a successful brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2016. Since then, they've served up thousands of tacos and wanted to thank their many fans for being so supportive through this special weekend of taco glory.

Revolution Taco is located at 2015 Walnut St.

For more information, visit: revolutiontaco.com.

