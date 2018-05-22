Want free tolls on your way to the shore this weekend? Pexels

Free tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway? No, it’s not fake news — it’s totally legitimate thanks to Philadelphia-based crab house and sports bar, Chickie & Pete’s.

On Friday, May 25 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., they will be paying tolls for families at the Egg Harbor Exit to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

For the fifth year in a row, Free Toll Friday is in honor of veterans and helps thousands of families save money in toll costs to the Jersey shore. Over Memorial Day Weekend 2018 alone, over 285,000 motorists are expected to use the Atlantic City Expressway.

“We absolutely love Free Toll Friday,” says Chickie’s & Pete’s founder and CEO, Pete Ciarrocchi in a press release. “Paying for the tolls for Expressway travelers on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend is an annual tradition that puts everyone in a good mood as we get summer started.”

Honoring veterans is important to Ciarrocchi as he comes from a military family.

“My dad and my uncles were all in the military,” he says. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”

In addition to free tolls on Free Toll Friday, there will also be free family fun at Frank Farley Travel Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., including giveaways of their famous crab fries, free crabby kettle corn (a collaboration between Herr’s and Chickie & Pete’s), appearances by the Philadelphia Soul Cheerleaders and more.

For more information, visit: chickiesandpetes.com.

