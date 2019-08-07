Unfortunately, summer can’t last forever. It's time to make the most of the season's final days for exploring boardwalks and having fun in the sun at the Jersey Shore. In addition to its proximity to gorgeous beaches, the Borgata in Atlantic City has plenty of entertainment and luxurious perks to enjoy. Whether you want to stay for a whole week or stop in for a night to see a show, here’s what you need to see and do while you’re there.

Fun things to do at the Borgata before summer ends

Moneyline

The Borgata just opened Moneyline Bar & Book this season. The sports bar is the perfect place to get together to watch a game, enjoy some beers or join the fun by visiting the betting windows. With a 40-foot wide LED wall, you won’t miss any of the game action. The menu of elevated bar snacks includes giant Bavarian pretzels, fish tacos and slam dunk sliders.

They even offer special packages for Fantasy Football parties. Get together with your league in a space decked out with draft boards, wifi and the perfect menu for football snacks or an all-you-can-eat dinner.

Spa Packages

The hotel’s Spa Toccare has an irresistible selection of summer specials for the perfect pamper session. Indulge in a massage and a coconut scrub for a Sole Restoration ($110), or focus on taking care of your skin after spending time at the beach. The spa is offering a hydrating aloe body wrap special ($110) to help calm and moisturize all over. Or focus on a facial to help prevent sun damage. The Sun-sational facial ($120) uses infrared and amber lights in addition to an aloe treatment to accelerate your skin’s healing process.

Upcoming Shows

Jerry Seinfeld

Don’t miss the legendary comedian’s show this weekend. Known for his popular sitcom and for his latest work on Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”, Seinfeld is a must-see act for any comedy lover.

Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Borgata Event Center, $99-$199

Jersey Fresh

Foodies will love this event highlighting the best summer produce in New Jersey. Enjoy four courses prepared by Chef Thomas Biglan along with local beers from Tuckahoe Brewing Company and an afternoon of learning about the Atlantic City food scene.

Aug. 10, 2 p.m., The Metropolitan, $44

Trevor Noah

Plan ahead for Labor Day weekend, and don't miss the comedian's stop in AC. The "Daily Show" host and bestselling author brings his "Loud and Clear" tour to the Borgata for a night of hilarious social commentary and storytelling.

Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Borgata Event Center, $59-$99

The Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. To book a room or purchase event tickets, visit theborgata.com.