Get Super Bowl chic on East Passyunk Avenue

Nicole Styer is the owner of NRS boutique and reimagines Eagles fashion for female fans. Society Hill Films

In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing Super Bowl LII, but do you know what you’re wearing?

While most are perfectly content with rocking our Eagles jerseys, t-shirts and hats in their original form, some of us (ladies) could use a little more flare, and that’s where Nicole Rae Styer of East Passyunk’s NRS Boutique comes in.

“All the Eagles and sports tees you get are boxy,” Styer says. “They have no shape and are just basic. No one wants to be basic. Female Eagles fans want something different and stylish — something that they look cute in while tailgating and watching the game.”

Styer specializes in deconstructed designs, where she takes existing Eagles wear and gives it new life.

“I love finding a good vintage base to work with,” she says. “I then reverse the dye and start cutting. The lace up style is very popular.”

If a client doesn’t see the shirt they want, Styer even does custom work on the t-shirts and other items they bring in.

“A lot of customers have been bringing their boring tees in for me to restyle for them,” she says. “My designs are all one of a kind. They stand out in the crowd — all unique, girly and edgy!”

The designer originally hails from Reading and graduated from the University of the Arts, beginning her fashion career deconstructing various vintage pieces.

“I started my business in college, wholesaling to boutiques and even showed a few times at New York Fashion Week,” she says. “It all started from a vintage slip that I found. I tie dyed it and added embellishments.”

Since the big game on Sunday night, business has been booming even more than usual for Styer and she couldn’t be happier.

“During halftime, my phone started ringing and my social media was blowing up. I even have orders from Eagles fans who live in Arizona and California,” she says.

At the store, you can find deconstructed tees, hoodies and sweatshirts and Styer says by the end of the week, she’ll have more distressed Eagles hats.

“Living in Philly, you pretty much bleed green,” she says. “And having my shop on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philly — there’s no other team to love but the Eagles!”

NRS Boutique is located at 1822 East Passyunk Ave.

For more information, visit: instagram.com/nrsboutique.