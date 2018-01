The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The Glitter City Gala took place at The Hyatt Bellevue. | HughE Dillon

The annual Glitter City Gala took place on New Year’s Eve at the Hyatt Bellevue, where more than 1,500 revelers were in attendance. Guests walked the red carpet in shimmering sequin dresses, suits and velvet jackets. As the clock struck midnight, couples kissed as hundreds of balloons descended on the crowd.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening benefitted PAWS, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.