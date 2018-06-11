It’s not officially open yet, but Global Wellness Day was an excuse to party.

The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel at Comcast Center hosted a fitness pop-up event outdoors on Saturday, June 9 in celebration of Global Wellness Day.

It began with a 9 a.m. workout with personal trainer Steve Hoffman. Vibrational sound therapist, Susan Gwaltney also immersed attendees in a sound bath.

There was also free, healthy snacks and smoothies for participants, in addition to a photo booth.

The fitness pop-up event wrapped up at 10:30 a.m. and has everyone even more excited about the new Four Seasons Hotel at Comcast Center, which will have an ultra luxe spa on the 57th floor.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.