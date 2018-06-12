PHOTOS: The Great Chefs Event 2018

Were you there?

Did you attend the Great Chefs Event 2018 in Philly? | HughE Dillon

On Saturday, June 9, The Great Chefs Event 2018 was held for its thirteenth year at Urban Outfitters Headquarters.

Hosted by Philly chef Marc Vetri, the annual event raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to curing childhood cancer.

Over 40 chefs from around the country came together for it, and guests got to sample their work.

This was the first time The Great Chefs Event took place during the daytime in Philly.

(You can read more about The Great Chefs event here in our interview with Marc Vetri.)

Chef Jose Garces was also in attendance with his wife, Jillian. The pair were recently married.

Did you attend? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

