5 things you can’t miss at the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

Love pets? Then you should definitely mark your calendar for the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo, taking place from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 in Oaks, PA.

The three-day event is now in its 22nd year and entertains as well as educates the public. From pet adoption opportunities to pet vendors selling the coolest new products for your furry (or scaly or feathered) friend, the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo is expected to attract 15,000 visitors this year.

“ Anyone who loves pets should come to the expo,” says Karen Garetano, one of the event’s promoters. “It’s an all-ages, fun, family event and you can even bring your well-behaved, leashed pets to the show.”

The show will feature dogs, cats, birds, exotic reptiles and so much more.

Here are 5 things you can’t miss at the 2018 Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo:

1. Dog Lovers Day Lure Course

If Fido wants to test his agility, the lure course is the way to do it. A new addition for this year, your dog will have the perfect outlet for all that energy running through tunnels and jumping through hoops. There is an additional fee to run the course, however.

2. Gail Mirabella and the Dynamo Dogs

This lovable variety act made of energetic canines and Gail Mirabella has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Good Morning America and more. Expect all sorts of fun tricks including Frisbee acrobatics.

3. Johnny Peers and Muttville Comix

A slapstick comedy act with dogs? Johnny Peers is a Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate and has been working with dogs in his routines since adopting his first puppy in 1972. Since debuting in 1980, Muttville Comix has appeared on David Letterman and even performed at the White House. The show features mainly shelter dogs with a lot of unique quirks and talents. Mr. Pepe, for instance, only responds to commands in Spanish.

4. Alpacas!

Ever pet an alpaca? Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with these gorgeous animals as well as get educated about them. Illusion Ranch, based out of Boyertown, PA, will even have baby alpacas you can pet, whose fleece has been dubbed “the softest in the world” and also happens to be hypoallergenic.

5. TICA Cat Show

For all the cat lovers out there, Central Jersey Cat Fanciers will be putting on a TICA (The International Cat Association) Show, featuring a lineup of pedigreed cats that includes rare breeds.

If you go:

Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

Jan. 12 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Jan. 13 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Jan. 14 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA

familypetshows.com