This groom wore an Eagles jersey at his wedding. Vimeo

Betting against the Eagles was not the best idea for one Conshohocken-based bride, who made a bet with her soon-to-be husband that the team would lose the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots.

According to the NY Post, Jennifer Sullivan, the bride in question, wagered that if she won the bet, her then fiance, Patrick Hanks, would have to watch every episode of “The Real Housewives,” — one of her favorite shows. If Sullivan lost the bet, Hanks would get to wear his Carson Wentz Eagles jersey for the wedding ceremony.

The couple was married over Memorial Day Weekend at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, PA. Everything went without a hitch until the end of the ceremony.

The officiant of the wedding made the attendees aware of the bet and says to Hanks, “Patrick, I think you have an obligation to fulfill.”

He takes off his tuxedo jacket and puts on his Eagles jersey.

The wedding attendees loved the surprise and broke out into singing the Eagles fight song.

Looks like it was a nice day for a “green” wedding!



Check out video from the ceremony below:



Jennifer and Patrick Hanks Eagles Bet from Tag Visual Media on Vimeo.