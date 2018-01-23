Home
 
PHOTOS: Hair O’ The Dog 2018

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : January 23, 2018
On Saturday, Jan. 20, Hair O’ The Dog held their annual gala at the Hilton Hotel of Penn’s Landing. Electronic act Cash Cash performed for the crowd and cheerleaders from top Philadelphia sports teams graced the red carpet. Hair O’ The Dog sponsor Miller Lite even provided swag to attendees.

The event was launched back in 1995 by Daniel Cronin and Robert Molinaro, who are also co-founders of technology consulting firm, Chorus Communications.

The first event all those years ago brought out 100 attendees and today, thousands come out to support a number of local nonprofits through Hair O' The Dog.

Were you at the event on Saturday? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.


 

 
 
