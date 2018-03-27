Halsey is performing in Atlantic City this summer

Halsey is coming to the Borgata in Atlantic City to perform this summer. Getty Images

Do you want tickets to see Halsey in Philadelphia this summer? You might be bummed that the popular singer/songwriter isn’t swinging through town directly on the final installment of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour,” but it has been announced that she’s coming to the Borgata in Atlantic City.

"Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" is Halsey’s second studio album and it went to number one on Billboard.

The weekend before Britney Spears performs at the Borgata, Halsey will be in the house, singing her much-loved songs like “Badlands,” “New Americana” and “Now or Never,” on Saturday, July 14.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Borgata’s Event Center. At the moment, it is the only stop in the area for this installment of the tour.

Halsey will also be joined on stage by rising star, Jessie Reyez.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. and range from $89 to $129.

For more information, visit: theborgata.com.