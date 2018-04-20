Here’s everything you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue 2018

On Sunday, April 29, Flavors on the Avenue makes its grand return to East Passyunk, featuring food, live music, vendors galore and more.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. attendees can enjoy five blocks of tasty bites, all affordably priced between $3 and $6 (on average) and twenty four East Passyunk restaurants are participating.

“Flavors on the Avenue is East Passyunk’s signature food festival and our largest event of the year,” says executive director Pam Zenzola. “We invite the region to come hungry and experience the culinary talents of Philadelphia’s top chefs and restaurants. Bring the whole family for a full day of food and drink, plus music, activities, arts and shopping.”

So wondering what kind of dishes each restaurant will be offering? Here’s a look at everything you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue 2018.

Barcelona Wine Bar: vegetable paella

Bing Bing Dim Sum: roast pork sandwich, cold noodles

Brigantessa: sausage with giaroinviera relish with aioli

Cantina Los Caballitos: pork tacos, ceviche

Chhaya: fried chicken and waffles, iced coffee

El Sarape Restaurant: tacos al pastor, cemitas, pina coladas

Essen Bakery: mini za’atar croissant stuffed with labneh cheese.

Filitalia International: penne with gravy and meat/cheese sandwiches

Fond: TBD

ITV Philly/Laurel: pork skin with sour cream and onion

Izumi: gyoza (pork dumplings)

Le Virtù: palotte cac'e: egg & pecorino croquettes, tomato, basil

Mamma Maria Ristorante: pasta primavera and chicken cutlets

Manatawny Still Works: whiskey cocktail, gin cocktail, vodka cocktail, Sly Fox beer

Noir Philadelphia: rice balls, poutine (french fries with potato gravy), meatballs w/marinara sauce, watermelon salad

NOORD: bitterballen, poffertjes

Paradiso Restaurant: Arancini

Pistola's Del Sur: Seafood ceviche

P’unk Burger: swiss and bacon slider, cheese burger slider, hot dog, shoestring fries

Redcrest Fried Chicken: spicy chicken slider, fried chicken slider and vegan slider, spicy vegan slider

Saté Kampar: nasi Lemak (rice,peanuts, anchovies cucumber, chilie sauce), rendang nasi (beef stew, rice,carrots, cucumber), nasi ayma kurma (chicken potatoes and rice), teh tarik (hot milk tea), coconut Water

Stogie Joe's Tavern: meatball sandwiches and pizza

The Bottle Shop: variety of beer (12-16 ounce)

Vanilya Bakery: chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches

Will BYOB: bacon and spinach quich

The Chilly Banana Food Truck: TBD

For more information, visit: visiteastpassyunk.com.