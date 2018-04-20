Here’s everything you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue 2018

On Sunday, April 29, Flavors on the Avenue makes its grand return to East Passyunk, featuring food, live music, vendors galore and more.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. attendees can enjoy five blocks of tasty bites, all affordably priced between $3 and $6 (on average) and twenty four East Passyunk restaurants are participating.
“Flavors on the Avenue is East Passyunk’s signature food festival and our largest event of the year,” says executive director Pam Zenzola. “We invite the region to come hungry and experience the culinary talents of Philadelphia’s top chefs and restaurants. Bring the whole family for a full day of food and drink, plus music, activities, arts and shopping.”
So wondering what kind of dishes each restaurant will be offering? Here’s a look at everything you can eat at Flavors on the Avenue 2018.
Barcelona Wine Bar: vegetable paella
Bing Bing Dim Sum: roast pork sandwich, cold noodles
Brigantessa: sausage with giaroinviera relish with aioli
Cantina Los Caballitos: pork tacos, ceviche
Chhaya: fried chicken and waffles, iced coffee
El Sarape Restaurant: tacos al pastor, cemitas, pina coladas
Essen Bakery: mini za’atar croissant stuffed with labneh cheese.
Filitalia International: penne with gravy and meat/cheese sandwiches
Fond: TBD
ITV Philly/Laurel: pork skin with sour cream and onion
Izumi: gyoza (pork dumplings)
Le Virtù: palotte cac'e: egg & pecorino croquettes, tomato, basil
Mamma Maria Ristorante: pasta primavera and chicken cutlets
Manatawny Still Works: whiskey cocktail, gin cocktail, vodka cocktail, Sly Fox beer
Noir Philadelphia: rice balls, poutine (french fries with potato gravy), meatballs w/marinara sauce, watermelon salad
NOORD: bitterballen, poffertjes
Paradiso Restaurant: Arancini
Pistola's Del Sur: Seafood ceviche
P’unk Burger: swiss and bacon slider, cheese burger slider, hot dog, shoestring fries
Redcrest Fried Chicken: spicy chicken slider, fried chicken slider and vegan slider, spicy vegan slider
Saté Kampar: nasi Lemak (rice,peanuts, anchovies cucumber, chilie sauce), rendang nasi (beef stew, rice,carrots, cucumber), nasi ayma kurma (chicken potatoes and rice), teh tarik (hot milk tea), coconut Water
Stogie Joe's Tavern: meatball sandwiches and pizza
The Bottle Shop: variety of beer (12-16 ounce)
Vanilya Bakery: chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches
Will BYOB: bacon and spinach quich
The Chilly Banana Food Truck: TBD
For more information, visit: visiteastpassyunk.com.