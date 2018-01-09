Here’s the new brunch menu at Fond

You can never have enough brunch options and now, East Passyunk’s Fond, is launching brunch on Sundays beginning on Jan. 14.

Open since 2009, this is the first time the restaurant has ever offered brunch.



It will be served every Sunday a from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and guests can look forward to an array of yummy brunch options from Chef Lee Styer, who co-owns Fond with his wife and pastry chef, Jessie Prawlucki.



On the savory side, enjoy “eggs-ordinary” omelettes (options include one with duck confit, leeks and gruyere), plentiful platters (did someone say pork belly and eggs?) and of course, a decadent 8 oz. burger with a foie gras add-on option.



If you’re craving something sweet, there will be freshly baked goods from Jessie Prawlucki (like scones and cinnamon buns), and of course, Belgian waffles with seasonal fruit, maple syrup and whipped cream.



Thirsty? Their endless bloody mary bar should keep you satiated.



You can check out the full menu below.



For more information, visit: fondphilly.com.