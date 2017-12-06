Through Dec. 28, Old City is getting into the Christmas spirit with Historic Holiday nights every Thursday. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can enjoy $5 specials from the area’s top restaurants as well as sweet shopping deals for local retailers. Is there a history buff in your group? A number of local historic sites are also taking part in the annual tradition.

“With more than 50 locations participating, Historic Holiday Nights in Old City celebrates all that makes the neighborhood unique," says Old City District executive director Job Itzkowitz. "There is something for everyone in Old City this holiday season."

Here are 3 reasons to check out Historic Holiday nights in Old City.

Food

When the temperature gets chillier, appetites get bigger and Historic Holiday Nights has plenty to offer when it comes to food specials. Stratus Lounge, The Little Lion, Amada, Buddakan, Continental, Cuba Libre, High Street on Market, La Peg, Panorama and many more popular spots participating, with extended happy hours and other deals. After you’re done filling up on savory eats, be sure to stop at ICI Macarons & Cafe where for $5, you can get a macaron and a medium drink.



Shopping

Buyer’s remorse is much less likely to occur with a full belly, so why not take advantage of all the special offers at Old City retailers? Toy store Momo’s Treehouse (205 Arch St.) is offering complimentary apple cider and a free stocking stuffer for every $50 purchase. Women’s clothing and accessories shop, Never Too Spoiled (57 N. 3rd St.), is offering weekly workshops on Historic Holiday Nights and you can even snag a free button with every purchase at Philadelphia Independents (35 N. 3rd St.)



History

Explore Old City through history and beer with Tippler’s Tour: Yuletide Cheers & Beers, which departs from the Betsy Ross House at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. Led by a British soldier from 1777, guests will enjoy libations from four local pubs. Be sure to buy your tickets in advance online at historicphiladelphia.org. The holidays wouldn’t be complete without paying a visit to Elfreth’s Alley, the oldest residential street in the country. For Historic Holiday Nights, visiting hours will be extended to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: oldcitydistrict.org.