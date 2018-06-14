Get a free lunch at honeygrow tomorrow

Tork and honeygrow want you to "take back the lunch break" on June 15. Pexels

Honeygrow will be giving out free lunches at their 3731 Walnut St. location as apart of Tork's National Take Back the Lunch Break Day.

Essity, the company behind Tork professional hygiene products did a study back in May that shows that working through lunch actually decreases workplace productivity.

They branded June 15 as National Take Back the Lunch Break Day, and even Mayor Kenney jumped onboard and officially declared June 15 as Philadelphia Take Back the Lunch Break Day.

The study found that employees who take lunch breaks are seven percent more likely to report feeling efficient at work compared to those who don’t. It can also help reduce stress, increase engagement and restore energy levels.

There seems to be a disconnect, however, with 88% of bosses in North America saying they want their employees to take lunch breaks and only 62% of employees feeling encouraged to take one, according to the study.

“As the global leader in professional hygiene products and services, the Tork brand is committed to improving workplaces around the world,” says Don Lewis, president of Professional Hygiene at Essity, in a press release.

“Results from our research show the importance of taking a real lunch break – getting fresh air, exercising or picking up a lunch that will fuel you for the rest of the day. This simple act of taking a full lunch break can improve how employees feel about their work and their company. The study reveals something managers and companies can start doing tomorrow to make a positive impact on employee engagement.”

So to motivate you to step away from your desk, honeygrow is giving away lunch to the first 100 guests to their 3731 Walnut St. location. The promotion will go from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 15. To receive your free lunch, you also have to share on social media why it’s important to take a lunch break during the middle of the work day with the hashtag: #takebacklunch.

Hopefully this free lunch will help kickstart a healthy habit of leaving your desk for lunch more regularly.