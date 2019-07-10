Hotel Monaco debuts new pop up hotel suite

There’s a hotel room that meets all your Instagram-worthy travel goals right here in Philly.

If you want to escape the real world without going too far, finding the perfect staycation hotel is a must. Treating yourself and your partner to a night away is the perfect way to make date night even more memorable, and why not make it an opportunity to explore your own city? Hotel Monaco (433 Chestnut St.) is a chic boutique hotel in Old City that has all of the essentials for a staycation: in-room spa treatments, curated bath toiletries from Philly’s own Duross & Langel and a beautiful rooftop bar. The luxurious rooms are styled to feel modern, yet cozy with patterned wallpaper, comfy couches and bold furniture. But there’s more than great amenities and photogenic decor. The hotel wants travelers to focus on love and communication, and take this to the next level with their pop up “Love is Suite” room.

“Love is Suite” incorporates a few interactive elements. Travelers can take polaroid photos of themselves and add them to a guest book with notes. A “wishing tree” gives travelers the opportunity to leave pins on a map of the world and leave advice on travel, relationships or anything else. For shaking things up while staying in the room, try mixing aphrodisiac cocktails made with aperitifs and tequila.

Travelers can book this special corner room through Aug. 31 for a romantic experience to make each moment special. Though social media can fuel your wanderlust, it’s also important to take a step back and focus on making real connections while traveling. Kimpton, the hotel company that owns Hotel Monaco, makes this part of their mission through the Kimpton Stay Human Project. This initiative is changing the way the hotel describes their experiences, and aims to help all travelers make connections, even while traveling alone.

Sights to see

Hotel Monaco is close to a range of excellent restaurants and things to do. Some rooms face Independence Hall at 5th and Chestnut, and the Museum of the American Revolution (101 S 3rd St.) is a short stroll down the block. For dinner, make reservations at Zahav (237 St James Pl.). The Israeli restaurant was named the best restaurant in America by the James Beard foundation earlier this year. Make sure you treat yourself to a Parisian style brunch at Royal Boucherie (52 S 2nd St.), including a few of their craft cocktails.