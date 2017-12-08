PHOTOS: House of Claus at Shops at Liberty Place

Were you there?

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at Shops at Liberty Place featured food, music, drinks and more. | HughE Dillon

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, The Shops at Liberty Place hosted House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree to get the holiday season started in style.

At the center of the rotunda, was a beautiful 40-foot Christmas Tree, which was surrounded by local restaurants giving out food samples like Ocean Prime, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, and Chick-fil-A. Grace Winery and Bluebird Distilling were there serving drinks.

What’s more, House of Claus even featured live music from Exit 22 Jazz Quartet.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

Through December, The Shops at Liberty Place will present the Annual Holiday Choir & Orchestra Performances in the Rotunda.

For more information, visit: shopsatliberty.com/events.