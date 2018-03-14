Here are the 2018 James Beard Award nominees from Philly

Today, the James Beard Award Foundation hosted their 2018 Nominations reception at Parc in Rittenhouse.
A motley mix of restaurant industry heavy hitters and journalists filled the cozy space, mingled and dined on a exquisitely prepared breakfast fare from Parc’s executive chef William Quinn.
The menu included poached eggs with piperade and french feta; herb-encrusted cold-poached beef filet with watercress-mint salad and horseradish cream; and hazelnut financiers and miniature coffee cakes
For this year, Philadelphia has four nominations:
Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic
Rich Landau, Vedge
Outstanding Service
Zahav
Outstanding Restauranteur
Ellen Yin
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Camille Cogswell, Zahav
The winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
For more information, visit: jamesbeard.org.