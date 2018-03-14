Here are the 2018 James Beard Award nominees from Philly

How did the City of Brotherly Love make out this year?

Stephen Starr helped announce nominees at Parc for the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards. Jennifer Logue

Today, the James Beard Award Foundation hosted their 2018 Nominations reception at Parc in Rittenhouse.

A motley mix of restaurant industry heavy hitters and journalists filled the cozy space, mingled and dined on a exquisitely prepared breakfast fare from Parc’s executive chef William Quinn.

The menu included poached eggs with piperade and french feta; herb-encrusted cold-poached beef filet with watercress-mint salad and horseradish cream; and hazelnut financiers and miniature coffee cakes

For this year, Philadelphia has four nominations:

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Rich Landau, Vedge

Outstanding Service

Zahav

Outstanding Restauranteur

Ellen Yin

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Camille Cogswell, Zahav

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For more information, visit: jamesbeard.org.

