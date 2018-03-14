Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Here are the 2018 James Beard Award nominees from Philly

How did the City of Brotherly Love make out this year?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : March 14, 2018
Stephen Starr helped announce nominees at Parc for the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards. | Jennifer Logue
Stephen Starr helped announce nominees at Parc for the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards. Jennifer Logue

Today, the James Beard Award Foundation hosted their 2018 Nominations reception at Parc in Rittenhouse.

A motley mix of restaurant industry heavy hitters and journalists filled the cozy space, mingled and dined on a exquisitely prepared breakfast fare from Parc’s executive chef William Quinn.

The menu included poached eggs with piperade and french feta; herb-encrusted cold-poached beef filet with watercress-mint salad and horseradish cream; and hazelnut financiers and miniature coffee cakes

For this year, Philadelphia has four nominations:

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic
Rich Landau, Vedge

Outstanding Service
Zahav

Outstanding Restauranteur
Ellen Yin

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Camille Cogswell, Zahav

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

For more information, visit: jamesbeard.org.
 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending