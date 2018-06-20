Jason Kelce to host concert at Ardmore Music Hall

The Philadelphia Eagles center makes his return to the stage.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles will host a concert at Ardmore Music Hall this summer. Getty Images

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles has every intention getting back in front of a mic, as this summer, he’ll be hosting a music concert at Ardmore Music Hall on the Main Line.

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion became a local hero after rallying Eagles fans with an unforgettable speech at the Super Bowl LII parade — even donning Mummers attire for the occasion.







On Sunday, July 21, he’ll be the host of “A Night of Philly Music” in support of former teammate Connor Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation.

The lineup includes Chill Moody & The Philly All-Stars and Swift Technique, featuring Eli Winderman of Dopa.

The event will take place at popular Main Line music venue, Ardmore Music Hall, located at 23 East Lancaster Avenue.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m.

A general admission ticket costs $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show, but if you go VIP for $89, you get early access to the venue at 7 p.m. as well as the chance to meet and get a photo with Jason Kelce. VIP guests also get private balcony access and guaranteed seating.

Kelce is also a musician himself, playing the saxophone as well as the guitar.

Earlier this year, he performed with a Philly high school jazz band at Philadelphia’s Central High.

(Kelce was a 2006 graduate of the high school and played baritone sax during his time there.)

He also appeared on WXPN singing and playing guitar for Dan Reed on “Copy That.” Kelce covered a Jason Isbell tune as well as played an original song.

Will he jam a bit with the acts onstage at Ardmore Music Hall? You’ll have to attend to find out.

If you go:

“A Night of Philly Music”

Sunday, July 21

8:30 p.m.; $25-$89

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Ave.

ardmoremusic.com