Jerry Seinfeld and Maroon 5 to headline this Philly charity event

The celebrity lineup for Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 has been announced and this year, comedy superstar Jerry Seinfeld and Grammy-winning Maroon 5, will headline.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Philly Fights Cancer is a major highlight of Philadelphia’s social season, with a mission of supporting the groundbreaking medical research of the Abramson Cancer Center.

Dr. Carl June, who was a runner up in Time Magazine’s 2016 “Person of the Year,” will be celebrated as honorary physician at the event. Sean Parker, founder and chairman of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, will be honorary chair. (Parker is also known for founding Napster as well as serving a Facebook’s founding president.)

Philly Fights Cancer Round 3 raised $7 million and featured Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Earth, Wind and Fire.