Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought want you to cook them dinner for #SurpriseDinnerParty. NBC Universal

Jimmy Fallon and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter from The Roots will be visiting Philadelphia on Thursday, April 17 and want to have a local family cook for them.

If you’re interested in playing host to Fallon and Trotter, you can e-mail surprisedinnerparty@tonightshow.com before Sunday, April 8 with one of your favorite recipes and why you want to have Jimmy and Black Thought over for dinner.

The entire dinner party will be streamed live that evening on Facebook by “The Tonight Show.”

The announcement was made today on social media.

So what recipes will you be submitting to the contest?

You can follow all the action on Twitter with the hashtag, #SurpriseDinnerParty.