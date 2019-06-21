Jose Garces' stunning new restaurant Stella is open for dinner

Iron Chef Jose Garces' vision of a romantic farm-to-table restaurant comes to life in New Hope.

With river views and outdoor dining, new restaurant Stella is perfect for date nights and more. Sip cocktails and enjoy a selection of spreads with house-made breads on the riverside patio, or sit down for dinner in the country chic dining room. The restaurant’s American cuisine highlights local food artisans and producers, which Garces is very connected to. Though he is known for his restaurants and hospitality group in Philly, the James Beard Award-winning chef spends a lot of time in Bucks County at his own Luna Farm in Ottsville. His team at the farm grows organic vegetables and produces honey.

“The fresh air, natural beauty, and the quiet return to nature have always been sources of inspiration to me while spending time in Bucks County,” said Chef Garces in a press release.

It was only a matter of time before Garces opened a restaurant in Bucks County. Stella is part of a thriving dining and arts scene as the in-house restaurant for the recently renovated Ghost Light Inn. Conveniently located next door to Bucks County Playhouse, the restaurant and hotel are right in the middle of New Hope’s main stretch of bars, art galleries and entertainment. The restaurant celebrates the neighboring theater with the cocktail list, with names like the “Preshow” Aperol spritz with grapefruit and “Intermission”, a sweet and smoky scotch drink with pineapple syrup.

After his restaurant group partnered with New Orleans-based Ballard Brands in 2017, Chef Garces focused on spending more time in his restaurants’ kitchens and developing menus as the company’s chief culinary officer. Stella’s dinner menu combines fresh, sophisticated flavors with a few fun classics. The chicken & dumplings entree ($19) is made with spinach gnocchi and a celery root cream, and don’t miss the spaghetti pie for two with black truffle ($18). If you’re in the mood for something more indulgent, try the Wagyu skirt steak ($32) with charred strawberries, broccoli rabe and black pepper caramel.

Dinner at Stella is all about treating yourself, including ordering dessert. Chocolate lovers will feel right at home ordering the dark chocolate fondant with coffee mousseline and mascarpone ($8), or the s’mores with white chocolate ganache and dark chocolate cream ($9) . If you're too stuffed to have your own dessert, split a plate of the ricotta fritters with honeycomb, orange blossom honey and mint ($9). You'll thank yourself later.

Stella (50 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938) is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For full menus and other information visit stellanewhope.com.