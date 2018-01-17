Kids at Play is throwing their 2nd Birthday Bash

This Sunday, Kids at Play in East Falls celebrates two years in business with their 2nd Birthday Bash.



The indoor sensory playground is open to kids of all abilities up to age 12.



“Kids at Play was started because we felt that there was no indoor, natural environment for kids to learn and grow through play. We also felt that there was not many places where children of all abilities could come and play together in an inclusive environment,” says Kids at Play Clinical Director, Julia Bookbinder. “Many people confuse us with a special needs facility. In fact most of our families have typically developing children. We wanted to create a space that if a family did have a child with special needs or considerations, they could also come here without worry or stress.”



In addition to providing a safe place for kids to play and interact, the facility also provides therapy services for kids.



“We can provide early intervention, which is a free service for children birth through five years old. We also take private insurance for speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy, as well as provide ABA therapy privately,” Bookbinder notes.



The indoor playground is 7,000 square feet and features a zipline with an ADA wheelchair accessible attachment, three ball bits (cleaned out weekly), a toddler zone, swings, rope tunnel, roller coaster car, an interactive virtual playground, a sensory room with gel floors, indoor archery and an art room.



So why play so important for kids?

“Play is vital to development because it helps a child make sense of the world around them by engaging, acting and reacting and copying what they see around them,” Bookbinder explains.



The Birthday Bash on Sunday runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets include day-long access to the indoor playground, a meet and greet with a surprise guest character, a magic show, face painting, balloon animals, cupcakes, refreshments and goodie bags for guests.



“Our Birthday Bash is going to be full of excitement,” Bookbinder says.



And for the parents, she adds, “Don’t worry — there will be lots of coffee!”



For more information on Kids at Play, visit: kidsatplaypa.com.

