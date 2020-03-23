Kimmel Center announces 2020-21 Broadway season

Our present state in Philly may not be eventful, but that doesn't mean that we can't look to the future with bright eyes and excitement. To help with that, the Kimmel Center recently announced their upcoming 2020-21 season to help remind Philadelphians that better days are ahead and their curtain will rise again—and the line-up is really something.

Pretty Woman

First up on the list is a classic story that many know from the big screen. "Pretty Woman" will hit the stage at the Academy of Music Oct. 27-Nov. 8 and will feature direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. When the story of Vivian and Edward first took the county by storm in theaters in 1990, there was one classic song attached, “Oh, Pretty Woman." Now the musical features music from Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and will be just as magical on stage as it is on the screen.

If we're talking classic stories, the next is even more iconic. "My Fair Lady" will be gracing the Academy of Music's stage from Nov. 17-29, and this rendition is said to be “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time,” according to Entertainment Weekly. The timeless plot following Eliza Doolittle will be in full swing and will feature musical favorites such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live."

My Fair Lady

Next up is a tale that is personal to the City of Sisterly Love. "1776" will be playing at the Forrest Theatre from Dec. 8-20, and if you have ever wanted an entertaining peek into our country's history, this winter is the time to do so. The release states, direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, visionary director Diane Paulus will reexamine a pivotal moment in American history in this re-imagining of the Tony Award-winning musical, prior to its Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company.

The fourth show on the Kimmel's agenda will definitely have you up and dancing. "Hairspray" may take place in Baltimore, but will light up the stage in Philly at the Merriam Theatre from Dec. 29, 2020- Jan. 3, 2021. The storyline is beloved by many, and this tour is extra special. The 2020 traveling production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell—so you really don't want to miss it.

The Kimmel has a plethora of other shows gracing the stage afterward as well. Philadelphians can look forward to the following shows in 2021: "The Cher Show" at the Academy of Music from Jan. 5-17; the Blue Man Group at the Merriam Theatre from Jan. 26-31; "Beautiful-The Carol King Musical" at the Academy of Music from Feb. 2-14; "Anastasia" at the Merriam Theatre from March 16-21; "Ain't Too Proud" at the Academy of Music from March 16- April 4; "Rent" the 25th Anniversary Tour at the Meriam Theatre from April 9-11; "Oklahoma!" at the Forrest Theatre from May 4-16; Disney's "The Lion King" at the Academy of Music from May 26-June 20; "Aida" at the Merriam Theatre from July 14-18; and"Hadestown" at the Academy of Music from July 27-Aug. 8.

The Lion King

“As the preeminent performing arts center in the region and hub for diverse programming and expression, it is our pleasure to present the latest Tony Award-winning blockbuster shows in Philadelphia, straight from Broadway!” said Anne Ewers, President and CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in the release. “This year’s lineup is delightfully varied – from 8-time Tony winner Hadestown; to sweeping, reimagined classics like Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady; to Disney’s masterpieces The Lion King and Aida. Female power reigns in this 100th anniversary year of the women’s right to vote – with Carole King’s Beautiful, The Cher Show, Pretty Woman, and Anastasia. To new and returning subscribers and theater fans alike, we can’t wait to welcome you to the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus this year!”

Blue Man Group

Also returning to the stage for the late 2021 season will be "Hamilton," although the dates and venue for the production will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit kimmelcenter.org