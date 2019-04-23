Le Virtù is celebrating the spring and summer seasons with incredibly unique events

Spring and summer are wonderful seasons full of outdoor activities, events and fun. There’s nothing like kicking back with a group of friends while sipping on specialty drinks, indulging in seasonal food and soaking in the warm weather. East Passyunk hot spot Le Virtù knows the deal, and they are inviting everyone to come out and enjoy their Feste al Fresco Series, a schedule of informal gatherings celebrating community, conviviality, old-fashioned neighborhood fun and sagres (Italian food-oriented festivals).

According to a release, owners Francis Cratil-Cretarola and Cathy Lee, along with Chef Damon Menapace, want to welcome the warmer weather with seasonal dishes, outdoor barbecues, rock-and-roll performances, movie screenings, and the official opening of their lively and lush garden space.

Starting on May 1, the authentic Abruzzese restaurant will restart their outdoor movie program on a large drop-down screen in the garden. Le Virtù will also be serving up a themed drink or food special to echo the spirit of the movie. The full schedule of movies will be announced in May but the first few include: “Big Night” (May 1), “Nights of Cabiria” (May 8), “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” (May 15), “Caro Diario” (May 22), “Il Postino” (May 29), “Marriage Italian Style” (June 5), “Divorce Italian Style” (June 12), “Bicycle Thieves” (June 19) and “Il Sorpasso” (June 26). Movie screenings will begin at 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the spring and summer season (schedule and weather permitting).

But the fun is only just starting at this popular eatery. On May 2, June 27 and August 22, Le Virtù is partnering with Heather Thomason from Primal Supply Meats to host three backyard meat-centric sagres (food festivals) in their garden. The enticing edible options for these festivals will feature grilled meats and sausages, Italian street foods, salads and sides, local canned craft beers, and Italian white and red wines. Everything will be priced between $5 and $10 and there will be vegetarian-friendly items as well. The exciting festivals start at 6 p.m. and will go on until the food runs out, so be sure to come hungry. Live music will be provided by Pat Finnerty and The Full Band. The locally famous group will be performing an eclectic mix of interesting covers from The Beatles to The Roots.

Be sure to mark down August 13 in your calendars as well: Chef Menapace will be teaming up with Chef Brad Spence from Amis Trattoria for an Italian-style pig roast. Any guest interested can pay $35 and indulge in a smorgasbord of comfort foods, including maialini (suckling pigs), pig heads, pulled pork, sides of broccoli rabe, pickled veggies, pasta salads and much more. The best part? To take this already-exciting event up a notch, Le Virtù will feature a hand-carved ice luge to funnel selected liquors, including some of brother Fred’s authentic house-made Forte e Gentile digestive. Canned beer and wine will also be sold throughout the event.

So if you thought your spring and summer were going to be boring this year, think again. Le Virtù is the place to be during this delightful warm season and the East Passyunk hot spot is certainly not holding back.

Le Virtù is located at 1927 Passyunk Ave. For more information, visit levirtu.com.