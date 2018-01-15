PHOTOS: The 2018 Leaders and Achievers Gala

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the First Tee of Greater Philadelphia was held at the Cescaphe Ballroom in Philadelphia.



Legendary NFL Coach for the Eagles, Dick Vermeil, delivered the keynote speech, which included his common sense leadership principles.



The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia is an international youth development organization introducing young people to the game of golf and the values that come along with it.



For more information, visit: thefirstteephiladelphia.org.



Were you at the gala? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.