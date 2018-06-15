Learn how to get publicity for your fashion brand

Learn how to pitch your fashion brand to the press at "The Art of the Pitch." Pexels

Are you a fashion entrepreneur on the rise looking to make your mark on the fashion world? While social media has helped break down many walls for up and coming designers and brands, traditional press is still needed to further establish yourself.

Learning how to successfully pitch to media outlets, however, is a full-time job, and PR professionals have spent years honing this particular skill, as well as developing their network.

On Thursday, June 21, Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and FGI Philadelphia will be hosting a talk called, “The Art of the Pitch,” featuring three PR industry experts and one media professional. The aim of the event is to school the audience on how to get more publicity.

“Anyone with a brand to market, whether it’s a clothing or accessories line, wardrobing consultant/stylist, boutique owner, or others, wants to gain more visibility for their brand/business,” says Sarah Rodowicz, director of FGI Philadelphia. “If they want to sell more handbags, or meet new clients, publicity can certainly help with that. This can help expose them to a new audience that might not already be a customer or following them on social media.”

The fashion scene has seen tremendous growth over the years in Philadelphia, so events like this are important to help nurture rising talent.

“We see it in our membership, with more independent designers and other entrepreneurs,” Rodowicz says. “Items that have a story behind them are special to consumers like one-of-a-kind Patrick Michael handbags [that are made in Philadelphia], shoes from Elena Brennan’s Bus Stop Boutique, beautiful women’s clothing from Annina King of Granate Pret, and fun knits from Janell Wysock. There is a story and a connection to all of these.”

If you go:

The Art of the Pitch

Thursday, June 21

5:30 p.m.; $5 for students; $10 for FGI members; $15 for non-members

One Logan

130 N. 18th St.

26th floor conference room

philadelphiafashionincubator.com