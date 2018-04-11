Lisa Vanderpump is coming to Ardmore this weekend

Lisa Vanderpump will be in Ardmore this weekend signing bottles of her Vanderpump Rose. Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump does it all and does it all with style. The 57-year-old TV personality, restaurateur, author, designer and humanitarian will be at Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Ardmore this weekend, signing bottles of her Vanderpump Rose.

Best known for her roles on shows like “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” she will sign up to two pre-purchased bottles of Vanderpump Rose for each attendee.

(A 750 mL bottle sells for $19.99 and a 1.5 mL bottle sells for $37.00, in case you’re wondering.)

Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and son-in-law Jason Sabo, will also be at the event.

Only the first 300 attendees are guaranteed to have their bottles signed. You’ll also be able to take a photo with Vanderpump as well, so be get your smartphone camera ready.

If you go:

Saturday, April 14

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store

Ardmore Plaza Shopping Center

62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore

For more information, visit: finewineandgoodspirits.com.