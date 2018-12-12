It's shopping season Philly, and if you are looking for some of the best local gifts that the City of Brotherly Love has to offer we have got you covered. Here is the best local Philly holiday gift guide with options for anyone on your Christmas list.

Philly holiday gift guide: Where to shop locally for the perfect gifts

Weavers Way Gifts

All three locations of Weavers Way are offering the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list including Christina Mazer candles. Maser specializes in clean products that are all handmade from natural ingredients and are sourced locally. There are plenty of delightful options for scents including Cinnamon Sticks, Frankincense & Myrrh and Fir Needle. The popular spot is also offering cute piggy banks with oversized cork noses and ceramic bowls from Karen Amundson and CBD items including topical therapeutic oils, gummies, sparkling water and more. For kiddos there is also all-natural handmade in the USA eco-dough and one-of-a-kind gifts from cat menorah illustrated greeting cards.

Various prices, weaversway.coop

Moxie Blue Salon Gifts

The popular beauty spot is offering wonderful deals on plenty of must-have products. The store features discounts and special pricing on the Gentleman’s Cut, HydraFacial package, Blowout packs and gift card bonuses. If you or someone you love is in need or some serious pampering check out the gifts Moxie Blue has to offer. All amazing items if you are trying to buy from a local Philly holiday gift guide.

Various prices, moxiebluesalon.com

Boardroom Spirits Gifts

The notable distillery located in the Philly area is offering up different and delicious options for the holiday season as part of their recently launched Pennsylvania Pour Collective. Their Nocino is made from green walnuts in the style of the traditional Italian liqueur and their line of fresh vodkas feature flavors of ginger, citrus and cranberry. All of these tasty spirits are the perfect option for any holiday gift. Buy any of the new products at Christmas Village, Reading Terminal Market or their Lansdale distillery.

$24.99-$39.99, boardroomspirits.com

Art in the Age Gift

Art in the Age, Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop is offering up a new small-batch malt whiskey by New Liberty Distillery. The Shane Confectionery Cacao Whiskey is perfect for any spirit lover who also has an intense cocoa craving. Order yours ASAP, this new whiskey is only available while supplies last. Art in the Age is also offering boozy kits for the festive season including The Shaken Cocktail Kit, Classic Whiskey Bar Kit, Terra Luna Seasonal Bitters Kit and The Tiki Kit to make any Philly local a true bartender.

$44.99, artintheage.com

Unique Eats & Eateries of Philadelphia

The new book from Irene Levy baker is perfect for any Philadelphian interested in the food scene or wants to learn more about the city's history. The book delves deep into interesting stories behind 90 of the Philadelphia area's most fascinating restaurants. Learn about how two chocolatiers got engaged, which eateries survived an earthquake, a secret spot that began in a backyard tent, how to get access to the most exclusive spots in the city and much more. A perfect gift if you are looking for a unique item from a local Philly holiday gift guide.

$20.95, uniqueeatsphilly.com

Scarpetta Pasta Making Class

This gift is perfect if you are looking for a fun activity to do with a loved one. Learn how to hand make Scarpetta's signature spaghetti from scratch, sip on fine wine, indulge in light canapes and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the restaurant all while acclaimed Chef Michael Loughlin teaches you the ins and outs of pasta making.

$95, scarpettarestaurants.com

Philadelphia Museum of Art Membership

With a world-renowned collection of historic art and thought-provoking exhibits, a membership to the Philadelphia Museum of Art is the perfect gift for anyone on your Christmas list. Members get special benefits and even access at Stir, the new exclusive eatery at the museum and the only Frank Gehry-designed restaurant on the East Coast.

$75, philamuseum.org