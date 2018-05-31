LOVE Park Philadelphia has reopened

After a two-year renovation, the beloved Philly landmark is back.

LOVE Park Philadelphia has officially reopened as of May 30, 2018.

The beloved Philly landmark had been closed since February 2016 to undergo a two-year renovation project.

Much of the layout of LOVE Park Philadelphia has been changed, with the fountain being pushed back (it used to sit behind the Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture) and a glass cube entrance being added to the parking lot underneath the park.

Philadelphians celebrated the reopening of LOVE Park with a ribbon cutting in the morning by city officials. Later on in the evening, there was a fundraiser hosted by Friends of LOVE Park. The event included food from food trucks like Mr. Softee and music from Philly’s very own DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Not everyone is a fan of the changes to LOVE Park Philadelphia, however.

The Inquirer’s Inga Saffron calls it “a granite Sahara” — a “featureless plateau sloping diagonally from 15th Street and JFK Boulevard, down to the Parkway.”

The Philadelphia Citizen’s Diana Lind asks “Where’s the Love in Love Park” in her article on the park’s makeover.

What do you think of LOVE Park 2.0?

You can check out photos by HughE Dillon from its reopening day or visit the spot yourself.

LOVE Park Philadelphia is located at 16th St. and JFK Blvd.