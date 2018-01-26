Enjoy flat fares with Lyft on Super Bowl Sunday

Get a $2.15 cent ride (one per customer) to one of Lyft's top 10 Philly hot spots on Super Bowl Sunday. Provided

There is plenty to be excited about on Sunday, Feb. 4 when the Philadelphia Eagles face off the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. But have you thought about how you’re getting around town? Parking is a hassle you shouldn’t have to deal with and if you plan on drinking, the safest way to bar hop is through car share apps. If you need a little more convincing, one app in particular, Lyft, is offering riders flat fares of $2.15 on game day.

"Lyft is thrilled to be able to offer passengers safe, affordable and reliable rides when celebrating the Super Bowl events in and around Philadelphia,” says Andrew Woolf, general manager of Lyft Pennsylvania. “While it will be a busy time in Philadelphia, taking a Lyft ride is a great way to connect with transit, avoid parking and get around safely when celebrating."

The offer is limited to one ride per customer to the following Philadelphia Super Bowl hot spots:

1. Fox & Hound Philadelphia

2. Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

3. XFINITY Live!

4. Chickie and Pete's South Philly

5. Misconduct Tavern

6. Dave & Busters Philadelphia

7. McGillin’s

8. Reading Terminal Market

9. Field House

10. Buffalo Billiards

Simply enter the promo code LETSGOPHILLY and be on your way.

Go birds!



For more information, visit: lyft.com.

