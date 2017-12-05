Home
 
'Glass' filming is officially wrapped in Philly

The production finished up where it first began — Old City.
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : December 05, 2017 | Updated : December 05, 2017
The excitement of “Phillywood” is over for 2017, people. M. Night Shyamalan has officially wrapped filming for “Glass.”

The sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split” stars Hollywood heavy hitters like Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson and filmed all over the city, including South Philly, before moving to Allentown.

They returned to Fairmount to film last week in addition to 30th Street Station.

According to celebrity photographer, HughE Dillon, Sarah Paulson and M. Night Shyamalan filmed a scene on the 300 block of Market Street yesterday before officially wrapping. You can check out photos of Paulson and Shyamalan on set in the photo gallery above. 

M. Night Shyamalan posted the official announcement on his Twitter:

Interestingly, the film’s production ended where it first began in early October — in Old City.

It’s anticipated release date is in January 2019.

Until then, you can check out our running list on where "Glass" stars were spotted dining out in Philly. 

 
 
