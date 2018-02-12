Mad Rex hosts beer launch party

The post-apocalyptic restaurant is expanding into the beer business.

Are you ready for the Mad Rex IPA? Provided

If you’re looking for something fun to do the day after Valentine’s Day, head over to Mad Rex on Thursday, Feb. 15 for their Mad Rex IPA Launch Party, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free to enter (but 21+), attendees will enjoy free samples, $4 Mad Rex IPA drafts, DJ entertainment, a beer pong tournament, prizes, free appetizers and more.

The Mad Rex IPA is a collaboration with Blueprint Brewing Co. out of Harleysville and Mad Rex, and the IPA is only the first signature beer to be launched.

Up until now, you could order the Mad Rex IPA at the bar, but now, you’ll be able to buy the beer at other bars in the area, as well as bottle shops, beginning on March 22.

For those curious about taking a tour of Blueprint Brewery, you don’t need to leave Mad Rex, as the tour will be available in their ultra cool virtual reality lounge.

If you go:

Mad Rex IPA Launch Party

Thursday, Feb. 15

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free to enter

21+

Mad Rex

1000 Frankford Ave.

themadrex.com