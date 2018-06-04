Made in America 2018 lineup announced

Nicki Minaj and Post Malone are the headliners for Made in America 2018. Getty Images

The Made in America 2018 lineup has been announced today and the headliners will be Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

Joining them for the seventh iteration of the Jay-Z-curated festival on the Parkway will be Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvyy, Cashemere Cat, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Driver Era, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Lost Kings, Forth Wanderers, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsosaa.

The Made in America festival will take place over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2.

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 7 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will be made available to TIDAL users today, June 4 at 2 p.m. and will go onsale to the general public on Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

For more information, visit: madeinamericafest.com.