What to expect this year at the 2018 Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Every year around the holidays Dilworth Park is transformed into the ultimate outdoor shopping mall. Christmastime means its time to shop for the perfect gift for all of your friends and family, and the perfect gift can be found at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Here is everything you need to know about this year's shopping extravaganza.

What to expect this year at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opens on Nov. 17 and will stay open until Jan. 1. The market celebrates all things Philly with arts, crafts and gifts made and sourced by local vendors in the Philadelphia region. This year there are over 50 artisans, designers, crafters and confectioneries offering decorations, gifts and holiday foods inside white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhut Stars making it the most significant holiday market yet.

Guests will feel like they are transported to a winter wonderland with the Christmas Village at Love Park, the Christmas Village Carousel, the Wintergarden and the Rothman Ice Rink just a few steps away. This charming winter bazaar was conceived and designed to complement Christmas Village in Philadelphia. Christmas Village spotlights gifts and unique finds from around the globe, whereas Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market gives attention to vendors from the tri-state area.

Not all purchases are just for gifts; there will be plenty of food and drink vendors serving tasty treats and warm beverages that are available to all shoppers while they browse the market. Indulgent holiday treats include hot cocoa and hot cider, Lacas coffee and teas, fries and finishing sauces, a variety of sausages, Philadelphia pretzels, funnel cake, French macarons, pickles, sugar cookies, popcorn, cannolis and more.

A full list of vendors can be found on the website; a few highlights include Chardonnay Go Board Game, Jalma Farms, Philly Word Art, Woops!, WGK Glass, Bella U, Philly Souvenir, MAS Scarves, Analog Watch Co., Wireworx and The Cannoli Café.