Crafted in Philly: 9 unique gift ideas for $100 or less

It’s almost December and that means it’s shopping season. While you’re purchasing gifts for the people you know best as well as last-minute office Secret Santa gift exchanges, make sure you shop local. Philly is a hub for artists and artisans who sell their products in both brick and mortar stores and online. Here are nine Philly-made gift ideas to get you started.

Botanist Cuff - Analog Watch Co.

In addition to their beautiful marble and wood watches made in their studio in East Passyunk, Analog has a line of stunning floral cuff bracelets. These handcrafted pieces are casted with resin and flowers in six color schemes. The flowers are placed by hand while the bracelets are cast, which ensures that each piece is truly one-of-a-kind.

$59, Shop online via analogwatchco.com

Passport Holder + Luggage Tag Gift Set - Tesoro Design

It’s the perfect set for the jetsetter in your life. This set of leather travel accessories makes the right statement while personalizing a passport and luggage. Tesoro Design owner Brit Reed focuses on timeless designs and sustainably sourced materials to create beautiful bags and accessories. Purchase online or at their shop in Graduate Hospital.

$100, Tesoro Design, 1533 South St., tesoro.design

Philly Wishes Pillow - Ana Thorne

Send your best wishes with this Philly-themed pillow that shows some the best sites and local heroes including Gritty and Rocky Balboa. Gift by itself as a statement piece for the lucky recipient's living room, or pair with one of her other PA and Philly-themed pillows to form an artfully mismatched set.

$30-$40, Shop in-person at the Made in Philadelphia holiday market in Dilworth Park through Jan. 1 or online at anathorne.com

Philly Manhole Cover Cork Coasters - RethinkTANK

These coasters are a more subtle and quirky homage to Philly. Design studio RethinkTANK reimagines manhole covers as fun and useful additions to a coffee or dining room table. These coasters and matching trivets are available at boutique Philadelphia Independents.

$32, Philadelphia Independents, 35 N 3rd St., philadelphiaindependents.com

Ceramic Planter - Clarissa Eck

Order a thoughtful and unique piece for the stylish plant parent in your life. Ceramicist Clarissa Eck’s line of whimsical designs are inspired by nature and feature intricately carved figures like an adorable black rabbit or moth. Eck's standard planters are five inches tall and have a drainage hole to provide a happy home for the giftee's prized plant.

$65, Shop online via clarissa-eck.com

Embroidery Art - Hoop & Wheel

Perfect for both bedroom and office walls, treat someone (or yourself) to one of Hoop and Wheel’s embroidery creations. Artist Emma Perloff stitches floral motifs, sunroom scenes and more to create pieces that will pop with both color and texture. Get a five-inch piece for around $80, or get a wearable pin with one of Perloff's tiny detailed designs for $35.

Prices vary, Hoop & Wheel, Shop online via etsy.com/shop/hoopandwheel

Bath Products - Duross & Langel

These Center City soap makers have scents and products for everyone. Get one of their pre-selected gift sets like the Hump Day Gift Box ($50) with everything required for soaking all the stress away or choose from hundreds of products to create your own gift bag. Their mini sizes and single-use products are also fantastic stocking stuffers. Don’t miss their wide selection of bath bombs ($3.50 apiece) and their olive oil moisture cream (starts at $13).

Prices Vary, Duross & Langel, 117 S 13th St., durossandlangel.com

Candles - Old City Canning Co.

Everyone has someone on their list who is tricky to buy for. When in doubt, get a candle. Old City Canning Co. has a selection of both unique and more subtle scents to bring as a gift to a holiday gathering or a thoughtful Secret Santa present. Go for a classic scent like lemon and vanilla, or get something more unique like a blend of absinthe and coffee fragrances.

$12-$34, Old City Canning Co., Shop in-person at the Made in Philadelphia holiday market in Dilworth Park through Jan. 1 or online via oldcitycanningco.com

Cheese - Abundantly Good

Give the gift of a satisfied palette and happy stomach. Hunger relief organization Philabundance works with dairy farmers and DiBruno Bros. to create cheesemonger-approved creations from milk that would otherwise go to waste. Get individual cheeses like their horseradish cheddar and applewood-smoked colby for $6 apiece, or shop their cheese bundle for $50. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance to fund their various hunger relief programs.

$6, DiBruno Bros., Shop in-person at various locations or online via dibruno.com