Have a wine of a time at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center

If you’re looking for something fun to do on a Tuesday evening in Center City, look no further than the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center.



For two Tuesdays in a row, they’ll be hosting wine-centric events steps away from Suburban Station, so you can socialize and sip before catching the train home.



On Tuesday, Jan. 30, they host their “Uncorked: Wine Tasting,” with local wines from Vinocity and Jet Wine Bar. Guests can also enjoy raffle prizes, a photo booth from Cut & Paste Photo, cheese from Di Bruno Bros and yummy sweets from Termini Bros. Bakery.



The following Tuesday, on Feb. 6, there will be a Pinot’s Palette Pop-up, hosted by former Philadelphia Eagles player, Tra Thomas and his wife, Rosa.



Guests will create their own Valentine’s Day-themed paintings while sipping on snacks from Market vendors and wine from Pinot’s Boutique.



For both events, tickets are $5 and you must register in advance as well as be 21.



If you go:



Uncorked Wine Tasting

Tuesday, Jan. 30

5 p.m. to 7 p.m, $5

Market & Shops at The Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Tickets

Pinot’s Palette Pop-up

Tuesday, Feb. 6

5 p.m. to 7 p.m, $5

Market & Shops at The Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Tickets