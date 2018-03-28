‘Married at First Sight’ is casting in Philly

Are you hungry enough to find love that you would marry someone you first met? On a dating television show airing to millions of people, no less? Well, if you’ve answered yes to both of those questions, you should apply to be on “Married at First Sight,” as they are searching for participants from the Philadelphia region.

At the moment, all you need to do is fill out an online form, which is comprised of 62 different questions, ranging from the basic (age, height, weight) to meatier stuff like, “What are your physical deal breakers?” and "Do you have any deal breakers in regards to religion?" (Interestingly enough, the questionnaire doesn't dive into political views.)

You’ll also need to upload a face photo as well as a full body photo.

“Married at First Sight” now has six seasons under its belt since its U.S. launch in 2014.

Couples are matched by relationship experts and agree to marry the first time they meet. They live together for eight weeks (after having a wedding and honeymoon together), and at the end of the trial run, they decide to stay married or get a divorce.

Talk about taking a risk!

As Meatloaf once sang, “I’d do anything for love, but I won’t do that.”

But there are definitely people out there who would.

If you’d like to sign up for the casting, click here.