Who knew 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell was a drummer?

Did you attend Thomas Jefferson University’s 3rd Annual Dance Party?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 17, 2018
Thomas Jefferson University held their 3rd annual Dance Party on Friday, April 13. The evening kicked off with a VIP cocktail party before seeing a performance from medical student bands: Kurt & the Family Band, The Jamie McLean Band, Maurice Brown and Ramona Hunter.

The evening also featured a special musical appearance from 6ABC anchor Matt O’Donnell, who showed off his drumming skills.

The annual event was held to support students at The Sidney Kimmel Medical School at Thomas Jefferson University.

Were you there? Check out our photos by Andre Flewellen.

For more information on The Sidney Kimmel Medical School at Thomas Jefferson University, click here

And if you're curious about O'Donnell's drumming skills, check out this video from his Instagram!

 
 
