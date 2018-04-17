Who knew 6ABC's Matt O'Donnell was a drummer?

Thomas Jefferson University held their 3rd annual Dance Party on Friday, April 13. The evening kicked off with a VIP cocktail party before seeing a performance from medical student bands: Kurt & the Family Band, The Jamie McLean Band, Maurice Brown and Ramona Hunter.

The evening also featured a special musical appearance from 6ABC anchor Matt O’Donnell, who showed off his drumming skills.

The annual event was held to support students at The Sidney Kimmel Medical School at Thomas Jefferson University.

