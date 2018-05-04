Where to celebrate May the Fourth in Philly

Here's where to celebrate May the Fourth 2018 in Philly, "Star Wars" fans. Mike Fenn

May the Fourth be with you! With only mere weeks to go until the latest chapter in the Star Wars universe, "Solo," makes its debut in theaters, a number of venues throughout the city are marking “Star Wars Day” with a galaxy’s worth of special offerings, events, and nerdy goodness. Grab your light saber, hop into your tie fighter, and check out some of what is being offered throughout Philadelphia which, thankfully, is not that far, far away.

1. Star Wars Burlesque, Live Music & Art Show!

Broad Street Burlesque adds the Jedi touch to its already colorful performance. Star Wars Episode VI: The Last Jedi will be told through nerdy burlesque acts Maki Roll, Liberty Rose, Bugalu Boogie, Foxworth Vorn, Maso Kiss, Pizza Wolf, Louise La Tease, and America Online. Additionally, magic will be performed by Francis Menotti (of ABC’s Deception) and music will be offered by—appropriately—Wookiedelphia.

If You Go:

8 p.m., tickets $19-35

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St.

(215) 853-6358



2. First Friday May the Fourth Be With You, featuring Dumbkat Press

Local art studio Dumbkat Press has chosen Star Wars Day as the debut date for its first ever First Friday event! Stop on into the Alchemist Society to enjoy Star Wars themed art and even origami (how cool will the Millennium Falcon look as an origami piece?!) by Dumbkat Press’ own artist Tessa Shackelford. Beer and cocktails will also be served.

If You Go:

7 p.m., free

Alchemist Society

1100 N Front St, Suite 102, Philadelphia

(610) 529-8258

3. Star Wars Night at South Street Cinema

The wonderful new movie theater South Street Cinema will be using its weekly Retro Friday night to mark Star Wars Day! The evening includes a series of Star Wars fan films as well as a “mystery” special feature, all presented by G33Kamania! What’s more, those who show up in Star Wars-themed costumes will be granted free admission—provided you aren’t dressed as Jar Jar Binks, of course.

If You Go:

7:30 p.m., tickets $5 (or free with costume)

South Street Cinema

327 South St, Philadelphia

4. Star Wars Day at Atomic City Comics

The nerdiest location on South Street certainly isn’t going to let May the 4th pass by uncelebrated—not even on the eve of Free Comic Book Day! All day long, the store will be having a sale on all kinds of Star Wars themed merchandise while the movies’ signature John Williams scores will play in the background, coupled of course with the movies themselves playing on the store’s large screen TV.

If You Go:

Atomic City Comics

638 South St, Philadelphia

(215) 625-9613

5. Nerdy By Nature Open Mic: May the Fourth Be With You!

At Amalgam Comics in Fishtown, the Nerdy By Nature open mic fills the unique venue on the first Friday of every month. This month, the comedy group is of course paying tribute to the Star Wars universe, encouraging prospective and even seasoned comedic, musical, or even storytelling acts to don Star Wars costumes and/or center their routines around George Lucas’ masterpiece.

If You Go:

8:30 p.m., sign-up $5

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse

2578 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

(215) 427-3300

6. May The Force Feed You: A Star Wars Art Show

Over 12 featured artists will be showcasing their Star Wars inspired work at the legendary Tattooed Mom on South Street. Admission to the show is free and there will be prize raffles to benefit Philabundance. What’s more, you can saunter on over to the “cantina” and enjoy half-priced drinks and drafts through 11 p.m.

If You Go:

6 p.m., free

Tattooed Mom’s

530 South St., Philadelphia

(215) 238-9880



7. May the Fourth Be With You - A Star Wars Event

Land your tie fighter in Old City and head to Infusion Lounge to celebrate Star Wars Day. The lounge will be offering a variety of special Star Wars themed drinks and shots all night long, and will also be hosting a cosplay contest! The person in the best Star Wars costume will win a prize package with a number of Star Wars goodies in it!

If You Go:

10 p.m., tickets $10-20

Infusion Lounge

16 S. 2nd Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

(267) 908-4009