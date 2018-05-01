Taste this Meek Mill-inspired cocktail

It’s waiting for you in West Philly.

Meek Mill is now making headlines when it comes to must-try cocktails.

The 30-year-old hip hop artist has been honored by the newly opened West Philly soul food restaurant, Tasties, with his very own signature drink.

“Meek Mill is one of my favorite artists,” says Tasties owner, Barbara Devan. “I named the cocktail several months ago, knowing that customers would relate to the Dream Chasers mantra of pursuing your goals and dreams by any means necessary. “

Devan hosted a private celebration last week and Meek Mill’s sister, Nasheema Williams attended, trying the cocktail for the first time, commenting, “This drink is delicious!”

Mirroring the sweet taste of success, the cocktail includes tequila, rum, vodka, gin, orange juice sour mix, triple sec squeeze, simple syrup, orange juice and fresh fruit.

If you’re eager to try additional cocktails on their menu, other options include: Uber Confessions, Gold Digga, Kiss & Tell, B.A.D, Finesse and Monday Morning.

For more information on Tasties, visit: tastiessoulfood.com.