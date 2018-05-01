Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Taste this Meek Mill-inspired cocktail

It’s waiting for you in West Philly.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 01, 2018
Tasties has crafted a Meek Mill-inspired cocktail. | Getty Images
Tasties has crafted a Meek Mill-inspired cocktail. Getty Images

Meek Mill is now making headlines when it comes to must-try cocktails.

The 30-year-old hip hop artist has been honored by the newly opened West Philly soul food restaurant, Tasties, with his very own signature drink.

“Meek Mill is one of my favorite artists,” says Tasties owner, Barbara Devan. “I named the cocktail several months ago, knowing that customers would relate to the Dream Chasers mantra of pursuing your goals and dreams by any means necessary. “

Devan hosted a private celebration last week and Meek Mill’s sister, Nasheema Williams attended, trying the cocktail for the first time, commenting, “This drink is delicious!”

Mirroring the sweet taste of success, the cocktail includes tequila, rum, vodka, gin, orange juice sour mix, triple sec squeeze, simple syrup, orange juice and fresh fruit.

If you’re eager to try additional cocktails on their menu, other options include: Uber Confessions, Gold Digga, Kiss & Tell, B.A.D, Finesse and Monday Morning.

For more information on Tasties, visit: tastiessoulfood.com.

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 