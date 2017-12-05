Morrissey fans in Philly may want this shirt for Christmas

Shocker: He cancelled his show last night.

Morrissey's concert at the Fillmore last night was cancelled. Getty Images

To the dismay of Morrissey fans in Philadelphia, the 58-year-old singer cancelled his show last night at The Fillmore, citing “illness in the touring party.”

It was not made clear if Morrissey himself was sick but the former frontman of The Smiths has quite the reputation for cancelling shows.

According to Consequence of Sound, he’s cancelled 124 concerts since 2012.

Wowzers!

At this rate, it’s almost as if Morrissey is on a mission to annoy people — including his own fans.

(Remember how he spoke out in support of Kevin Spacey after the sexual assault allegations came out?)

If after all of this, you’re still a Morrissey fan or want to give your favorite Morrissey fan the perfect holiday gift this year, consider this t-shirt.





Hopefully they’ll appreciate the humor.

Refunds are available for the cancelled concert.

The Fillmore issued the following statement on Instagram: