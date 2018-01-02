PHOTOS: Mummers Parade 2018

Were you there?

The Philadelphia Mummers Parade officially dates back to Jan. 1, 1901 (when the city first began sponsoring it) — making this annual event a 118-year-old tradition.

Yesterday, Philadelphia Mummers fans braved the frigid weather to support the parade of costumed entertainers, made up of Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands and Fancy Brigades.

The clubs started judging at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall and the parade finished up at Broad and Washington in South Philly as temperatures finally topped off at 20F.

And who were the winners for 2018?

South Philadelphia won for String Bands; Golden Crown won Fancy Brigade; Two Street Stompers won Comics Brigade and Oregon NYA took home first prize in the Wench Brigade.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.