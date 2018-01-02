Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Mummers Parade 2018

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : January 02, 2018
The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon VIEW GALLERY 16 Photos
  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    1 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    2 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    3 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    4 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    5 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    6 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    7 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    8 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    9 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    10 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    11 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    12 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    13 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    14 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    15 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

  • The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    16 of 16

    The 2018 Mummers Parade was cold! | HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Mummers Parade officially dates back to Jan. 1, 1901 (when the city first began sponsoring it) — making this annual event a 118-year-old tradition.

 

Yesterday, Philadelphia Mummers fans braved the frigid weather to support the parade of costumed entertainers, made up of Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands and Fancy Brigades.

 

The clubs started judging at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall and the parade finished up at Broad and Washington in South Philly as temperatures finally topped off at 20F.

 

And who were the winners for 2018?

 

South Philadelphia won for String Bands; Golden Crown won Fancy Brigade; Two Street Stompers won Comics Brigade and Oregon NYA took home first prize in the Wench Brigade.

 

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

 

 
 
 
Latest News

 
Trending