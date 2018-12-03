Ninety-seven years ago, the United State of America was completely dry, or tried to be - the "great experiment" of keeping the country alcohol-free was never easy. Then on Dec. 5, 1933, Prohibition was repealed and all bartenders, cocktail drinkers and liquor lovers rejoiced. The country forever remembers Dec. 5 as the day we were all set free, and in celebration of this momentous occasion, plenty of Philly bars are celebrating the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day un-Prohibition style. Here is where all Philadelphians should go to celebrate National Repeal Day.

Where to go in Philly to celebrate National Repeal Day

Art in the Age

On Dec.5 the home bar supply and bottle shop is celebrating the repeal of prohibition with their Boo Boo Hoff, an off-menu cocktail from Mixologist Lee Noble. Named after the infamous Philly gangster Max "Boo Boo" Hoff, the tasty drink boasts Dreadnought White Rum, AITA Chicory, clarified pineapple shrub, raspberry and hibiscus grenadine and a cocktail cherry garnish. The best part is that the Boo Boo Hoff is only available through a password. All visitors looking to toast to the historic holiday must request the cocktail saying— “I’m here to see a guy about a loan.”

116 N 3rd St., artintheage.com

Co-Op

Celebrate the booze-driven holiday at The Study Hotel’s popular lively restaurant and lounge. Co-Op will be offering an extended happy hour on Dec.5 from 4:30 p.m. to close. The happy hour includes a featured Pomegranate Gin Rickey with Barred Aged Bluecoat Gin for $10, $5 craft draft beers, $7 red and white wines and $8 classic cocktails such as Co-Op’s Margarita, Negroni and Old Fashioned. Plus there will also be a selection of delicious small plates for only $5 including mini grilled cheeses, charred broccoli, calamari and baked ricotta.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Ocean Prime

The decadent steak and seafood eatery is celebrating National Repeal Day with a delicious cocktail creation. For only $10 guests can sip on the Whiskey Clover, boasting Gentleman Jack Whiskey, Hennessy VS, honey water and hand-squeezed lemon and orange.

124 South 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Rex 1516

Check out the delicious and popular Southern Cuisine spot to try their Repeal Day style cocktail, the Frisco, served with rye whiskey, lemon juice, and Benedictine liqueur for only $11 on Dec.5.

1516 South St., rex1516.com

Bluebird Distilling

Check out the Phoenixville distilling location on Dec. 5 from 7-10 p.m. and celebrate the holiday at their Repeal Day Party. Guests can enjoy seven creative Prohibition-era favorite concoctions including the Last Word, Bee’s Knees, Mary Pickford, Sidecar, Hemingway Daiquiri, Jack Rose and Fitzgerald. There will also be tasty treats from Louette’s BYO in Phoenixville, including housemade breads and butters, deviled eggs, cheese and olive selections, mixed nuts and more. 1920's costumes are encouraged.

100 Bridge St., bluebirddistilling.com

Townsend

The highly acclaimed French eatery in South Philly is throwin’ it back for Repeal Day with two old-school Cognac-based classics; the Sidecar and Vieux Carrés. Both cocktails will be offered for only $10 on National Repeal Day.

1623 E Passyunk Ave., townsendrestaurant.com

Urban Farmer

This is the perfect Repeal Day treat for all drinkers and non-drinkers. The popular modern American steakhouse is offering a cocktail-inspired Clover Club doughnut during lunch and dinner. This brioche doughnut is filled with raspberry gin jelly, lemon and meringue and will be available for just $5.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Royal Boucherie

Instead of just sipping on cocktails, learn how to make the delicious spirited drinks as well. Royal Boucherie is offering a Repeal Day Cocktail Class featuring Old Forester Whiskey from 6-8 p.m. During the class, guests will enjoy complimentary small bites from top chef Nicholas Elmi and after the class, Lead Bartender Zeq Rudy will also be serving up an exclusive Old Fashioned menu, boasting five different cocktails made with Altos Repasado spicy tequila, Plymouth gin, Wild Turkey, Rittenhouse Rye and Vida Mezcal.

52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com