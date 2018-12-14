Listen up, Philly there is some exciting news. The largest Wawa in the country (yes the whole US of A) has opened its doors in Center City Philadelphia. How did we get so lucky? Instead of wondering that, head on down to 6th and Chestnut and check out all the fancy offerings at the new Wawa in Philadelphia.

The new Wawa in Philadelphia is the largest in the country

The new Wawa in Philadelphia just opened its doors on Friday, Dec.14 at 8 am. With the new store opening comes a lot of sweet deals, including a free coffee weekend being offered from Dec.14-16. But the deals are just the start, the decor of the place looks unlike any Wawa before. There are tall ceilings, modern artwork and even chic decorations making this new location extremely unique. The best part of the designs by far are the two new stunning murals titled “Philly First” designed by artists Keir Johnston and the late Willis Humphrey of Mural Arts Philadelphia. Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said the murals are extremely important to the corporation, they want to honor Philly as their "hometown."

“Philly proud. That was the vision," said Gheysens. “We wanted the design not just to show off Wawa, but really to show off what is great about Philadelphia. We wanted to make sure Philadelphians know that when they come into this space every day for their normal routine, they’ll see what’s great about the city.”

So what are the unique special offerings at the new Wawa in Philadelphia? First off there's a bakery that will be serving fresh French loaves, baguettes, croissants, chocolate chunk cookies, chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, chocolate thunder cake, raspberry sammies, spinach feta bistros and orange poppy cheese pullmans. As for coffee, you may have heard of Wawa’s small batch Reserve coffee line, most Wawa locations only offer one kind of the savory brew. This new flagship store will be offering eight.

All drinks will be served in specialty cups that are designed with the "Philly First" murals, including the new Molten Lava Liberty Latte that is only being offered for three months. The Molten Lava Liberty Latte is made with hot chocolate and hot latte topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and Red, White & Blue goodness.

There are also new beverages on tap including nitro cold brew, teas, kombucha and a drink called The Swizzler that is made with apple cider vinegar, ginger and maple syrup. The new Wawa in Philadelphia also has two apparel stands where you can buy Wawa gear like coffee mugs, T-shirts, water bottles and more.

The new Wawa is located at 6th and Chestnut