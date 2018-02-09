This new Philly club has a ball pit

Were you at the opening?

With the excitement leading up to the Super Bowl and then all of the partying after the Philadelphia Eagles won, other news got placed on the backburner, including the opening of a Philly dance club that has a ball pit.

Yes, you heard us right — a ball pit for grownups! (Here’s to hoping it’s sanitized regularly.)

Concourse Dance Bar, the latest establishment from FCM Hospitality opened on Friday, Feb. 2 in the former OTB Turf Club in Center City, located at 1635 Market St.

The two level club features a dance floor, lounge and of course, a ball pit, where attendees can five into thousands of plastic balls at 15 minute intervals.

Concourse is now open Fridays beginning at 5 p.m. for happy hour and Saturday nights beginning at 9 p.m., so if you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there it is.

The best part? The cover is only $5 and there's no dress code!

The drink selection features a mix of cocktails, beers on draft and wine.

The Pop Rocktail caught our eye in particular for $10, and includes champagne, razzmatazz and pop rocks! For the winos, they even have a pinot grigio on draft.

Were you are the opening? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

