Have you heard about the new Wawa location coming to South Street?

Yup, there’s going to be another one.

There's going to be a new Wawa at 9th and South, but this is an interior shot of the one on Broad Street. Courtesy of Wawa

There’s going to be a new Wawa location on South Street, according to Philly.com. It will be located at 9th and South, next to the Whole Foods and taking up the space that was formerly occupied by the Yoga Garden and that is currently occupied by a nail salon and frozen yogurt shop.

Philly.com got the scoop via a permit issued by the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

This is the third Wawa location in the South Street area. There is currently a location at 2131 South Street as well as at South Street Headhouse Square, located at 518-520 S. 2nd Street.

So what do you think of the new Wawa location next to Whole Foods? Is it really necessary? Or will you miss your froyo and mani pedi spot being so conveniently located next door to each other?

Tell us in the comments below.

This is a developing story.

Here is an artist rendering of the new Wawa store by Cuhaci & Peterson.