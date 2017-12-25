Where to eat New Year’s Eve Dinner in Philadelphia

2017 has been an adventure to say the least. To congratulate yourself on making it through, an epic feast is in order and some of the city’s top hotspots are serving up dinners fit for kings, queens and everyone in between. From German eats to Chinese food to post-apocalyptic fare, here are our picks on where to eat on New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia.

Cinder Copper & Lace

1500 Locust St.

cindercl.com

Cinder in Center City is serving up a special four-course, prix fixe dinner ($55/person) for New Years Eve. First course features a charcuterie board or cheese board or Pemaquid oysters; second course features a kale caesar or champagne apple soup or Saison mussels; third course features wood-fired salmon or pappardelle or pan-roasted hanger steak. For dessert, you get a choice of apple pie panna cotta or mocha stout mousse, with a third option still in the works. Yum!

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge

1000 Frankford Ave.

themadrex.com

Post-apocalyptic restaurant, Mad Rex, is ringing in the new year with a five-course tasting menu ($65) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Menu items include Jerusalem artichoke soup, beet salad, a truffle mushroom ragu pappardelle along with cooking either a NY strip steak, salmon or cornish hens on a lava rock. Enjoy “goat cheese” cheesecake with berries or coffee cream eclairs for dessert. There are three time slots available: 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., so make your reservations in advance.

Jane G’s

1930 Chestnut St.

janegsrestaurant.com

In the mood for some Chinese food to close out 2017? Jane G’s in Rittenhouse is serving up a special New Year’s Eve dinner for $80 a person from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The four-course meal includes four cocktails with each dish: Young and Dangerous (gin, lemon juice, blackberry shrub), Man's Best Friend (rye whiskey, cognac, grand marnier, lemon, champagne), Waves of Fortune - (prosecco, demerara, poppy tincture, bitters) and Blank Slate (gin, lemon creme de Violette, cava rose). Food options include their delicious dan dan noodles, hot and sour soup, ginger scallion lobster (add $10) and pork lo mein.

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St.

brauhausschmitz.com

For the beer lovers out there, dining and drinking at Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street is a winning plan. They’re doing a special New Year’s Eve Firkins and Fondue Dinner ($115) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The three-course family style meal includes Käsefondue (Emmenthaler & Gruyere cheese with sourdough bread, pretzel bites, smoked sausage bites, broccoli, baby carrots and cauliflower), Rinderbrühe (red wine fresh herbs and roasted garlic beef broth with filet tips, chicken breast, shrimp, fingerling potatoes and roasted mushrooms) and Schokoladenfondue (dark chocolate with strawberries, pretzel bites, lebkuchen cookies and pound cake). You’ll even get a full open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that includes a beer buffet of mini Firkin kegs, premium alcohol, German holiday beers and of course, champagne.