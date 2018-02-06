WTF is a ‘No Touch’ Valentine’s Day Dinner?

If you’re lucky enough to have a boo on Valentine’s Day, the last thing you’d want to do is go to a “no touch” Valentine’s Day dinner, right? Wrong!

The whole part about no touching actually refers to use of your smartphone and for couples dining at SOMO in Manayunk, $5 will be deducted from their prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner if they leave their phones alone.

“At a time when we find it hard to disconnect — even for a moment, from our electronic devices — we felt that allowing our guests an opportunity on this special day to give their full, undivided attention to their significant other without being distracted by texts, calls and social media notifications, would be wonderful,” explains SOMO’s James Morrissey. “Imagine that, two people just talking to each other during an entire romantic dinner, and then being rewarded for that by receiving $5 off the bill!”

The three-course meal paired with wines from ONEHOPE Wine costs $50 per person with smartphone use and $45 per person without smartphone use, plus tax and gratuity.

Here is the complete menu:



Amuse Bouche for Two



Sesame Seared Tuna, Chili Aioli

Tomato Basil Bisque with Smoked Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Oyster Mignonette



One Hope California Sparkling Wine



Salad



Petite Greens Salad with Shaved Fennel, Beets, Goat Cheese

Champagne Vinaigrette



One Hope Chardonnay



Entree



Duet of Herb Roast Beef Tenderloin with Merlot Reduction, Crab Timbale with Lemon Aioli, Potato Leek Gratin, Asparagus



One Hope Merlot



Dessert



Chocolate Sampler for Two

Bittersweet Chocolate Torte, White Chocolate Panna Cotta,

Chocolate Nut Truffles



SOMO is located at 4311 Main Street in Manayunk.

For more information, visit: somomanayunk.com.