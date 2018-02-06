Home
 
WTF is a ‘No Touch’ Valentine’s Day Dinner?

Certainly an interesting concept, right?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : February 06, 2018
Imagine a Valentine's Day dinner without your boo distracted by their phone. | Provided
If you’re lucky enough to have a boo on Valentine’s Day, the last thing you’d want to do is go to a “no touch” Valentine’s Day dinner, right? Wrong!

The whole part about no touching actually refers to use of your smartphone and for couples dining at SOMO in Manayunk, $5 will be deducted from their prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner if they leave their phones alone.

“At a time when we find it hard to disconnect — even for a moment, from our electronic devices — we felt that allowing our guests an opportunity on this special day to give their full, undivided attention to their significant other without being distracted by texts, calls and social media notifications, would be wonderful,” explains SOMO’s James Morrissey. “Imagine that, two people just talking to each other during an entire romantic dinner, and then being rewarded for that by receiving $5 off the bill!”

The three-course meal paired with wines from ONEHOPE Wine costs $50 per person with smartphone use and $45 per person without smartphone use, plus tax and gratuity.

Here is the complete menu:


Amuse Bouche for Two

Sesame Seared Tuna, Chili Aioli
Tomato Basil Bisque with Smoked Cheddar Grilled Cheese
Oyster Mignonette

One Hope California Sparkling Wine

Salad

Petite Greens Salad with Shaved Fennel, Beets, Goat Cheese
Champagne Vinaigrette

One Hope Chardonnay

Entree

Duet of Herb Roast Beef Tenderloin with Merlot Reduction, Crab Timbale with Lemon Aioli, Potato Leek Gratin, Asparagus

One Hope Merlot

Dessert

Chocolate Sampler for Two
Bittersweet Chocolate Torte, White Chocolate Panna Cotta,
Chocolate Nut Truffles
 

SOMO is located at 4311 Main Street in Manayunk.

For more information, visit: somomanayunk.com

 
 
