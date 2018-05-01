Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: NRG Gives 2018 kick-off event

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 01, 2018
Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon VIEW GALLERY 9 Photos
  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    1 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    2 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    3 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    4 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    5 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    6 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    7 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    8 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

  • Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    9 of 9

    Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

On Monday, April 30, NRG power company kicked off their 2018 charitable program at the University Science Center.

Three local nonprofits are competing for a grand prize donation of $100,000: Canine Partners 4 Life, College Possible Philadelphia and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team.

But no need to worry - everyone goes home a winner, as every organization gets a monetary prize.

Were you at the kick-off event?

Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information, visit: nrghomepower.com/nrg-gives.
 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 