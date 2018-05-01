PHOTOS: NRG Gives 2018 kick-off event

On Monday, April 30, NRG power company kicked off their 2018 charitable program at the University Science Center.
Three local nonprofits are competing for a grand prize donation of $100,000: Canine Partners 4 Life, College Possible Philadelphia and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team.
But no need to worry - everyone goes home a winner, as every organization gets a monetary prize.
Were you at the kick-off event?
Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.
For more information, visit: nrghomepower.com/nrg-gives.