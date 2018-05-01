PHOTOS: NRG Gives 2018 kick-off event

Were you there?

Did you attend the NRG Gives 2018 kickoff? | HughE Dillon

On Monday, April 30, NRG power company kicked off their 2018 charitable program at the University Science Center.

Three local nonprofits are competing for a grand prize donation of $100,000: Canine Partners 4 Life, College Possible Philadelphia and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team.

But no need to worry - everyone goes home a winner, as every organization gets a monetary prize.

Were you at the kick-off event?

Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information, visit: nrghomepower.com/nrg-gives.

